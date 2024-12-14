Paula Abdul Settles Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse by Nigel Lythgoe

Paula Abdul, the Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer and dancer, has settled her sexual assault lawsuit against British television producer Nigel Lythgoe.

In the legal action filed one year ago, Ms Abdul, 62, accused Mr Lythgoe of twice sexually assaulting her, the first time allegedly when they worked together on the talent show American Idol.

In a statement to the BBC, Ms Abdul said she was relieved for the legal battle to be over.

Mr Lythgoe, 75, said in a statement that he was glad “to put this behind me”. The British TV producer has previously denied the allegations, describing them as “an appalling smear”.

Ms Abdul said on Friday: “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me.

“This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle.

“I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

Her attorney, Melissa Eubanks, did not disclose the terms of the settlement.

In his own statement, Mr Lythgoe said: “We live in a troubling time where a person is now automatically assumed to be guilty until proven innocent, a process that can take years.

“That is why, like Paula, I am glad to be able to put this behind me. I know the truth and that gives me great comfort.”

In her 16-page lawsuit, Ms Abdul claimed Mr Lythgoe had sexually assaulted her twice during their time working together.

She said the first alleged incident occurred during their tenure at long-running hit TV programme American Idol, which she starred on as a judge for the first eight seasons.

Ms Abdul alleged he forcibly kissed her in a hotel lift and grabbed her genitals.

The second alleged incident took place in 2015 when they were both on So You Think You Can Dance, she said.

This time, Mr Lythgoe assaulted her on the couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner, Ms Abdul claimed.

She again firmly rejected him and “immediately left Mr Lythgoe’s home”, her court filings said.

In October 2024, Abdul filed an amended complaint, alleging a third assault by Mr Lythgoe.

In his court filings rebutting her claims, Mr Lythgoe included text messages between him and Ms Abdul that his lawyers said were friendly and jovial, and therefore inconsistent with her accusation.

“It is unthinkable that Abdul would even tolerate Lythgoe’s physical proximity, let alone send him adoring messages and sexually provocative jokes, if her allegations were true,” Mr Lythgoe’s filing stated.

Ms Abdul’s legal team dismissed Mr Lythgoe’s defence as “classic victim shaming”.

Her team argued that Mr Lythgoe’s position of power as a producer over Ms Abdul played a significant role.

According to court documents, they settled the case earlier this week and filed notice with LA County Superior Court.

Their next step will be filing to dismiss the matter, which had been scheduled to go to trial next year.

