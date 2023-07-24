Blogger Pauline Njoroge Released Without Bail

Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has been released.

The Jubilee party official and her two co-accused persons; Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani, are said to have been released without bail or bond.

The trio was arrested on Saturday in Watamu over drug possession.

On Monday, however, Pauline was charged with false publication under the Computer and cybercrime Act 2015.

This was in regard to a tweet she posted regarding a police operation in Nyalenda, Kisumu County.

She was also accused of cyber harassment.

The charge read: “On 21st day of July 2023 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya posted on your verified twitter account @paulinenjoroge to wit “Nikiweka Biblia Chini, nachukua bunduki na nikuwe dictator?”

Another charge read: “On 21st day of July 2023 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya posted on your verified twitter account @paulinenjoroge to wit “William Ruto surely?!!! This is how low you want to stoop?”

Police were seeking to hold the three for 30 more days.

