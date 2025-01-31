Pay or face jail – court orders PCEA elder David Ndumo

The Cooperative Tribunal sitting in Nairobi ordered embattled PCEA elder David Nderitu Ndumo to pay the Sh8.3 million he owes Sheria SACCO or face jail.

This follows a case where Ndumo took original a loan facility totalling Sh5.6 million but has adamantly declined to pay forcing his guarantors to go to court to force him pay.

The money has since nearly doubled after attracting interest and Court processing charges.

On Thursday, the elder was in court to show cause why he would not be committed to civil jail after failing to pay the loan subjecting guarantors to be painfully deducted for monies he took in trust.

Initially, Ndumo had objected to the hearing claiming he had not been duly served but the court dismissed his claims saying he had been treated without prejudice.

Consequently, a church member had rushed to court to stop the installation of Ndumo as the PCEA Treasurer and obtaining a High Court order stopping the planned installation.

Top church leadership ignored that injunction, went ahead to install Mr Ndumo in contempt of Court and today are facing charges of contempt at the High Court.

In mitigation to the court, Ndumo committed to pay Sh2.5 million by February 28, 2015 and pay the rest in a monthly installment of Sh 164,000 per month.

Subsequently, the court ordered Ndumo to pay all court charges by Friday next week and set March 10 2025 as the mentioning date for compliance.

This unfortunately will take a whopping three years for him to complete the payment, something that has increased desperation for guarantors who had hoped for their monies to be refunded in full immediately.

Ndumo faces jail should he defaults paying the set monthly installment.