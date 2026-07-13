Pervis Estupiñán Siblings: A Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio is an Ecuadorian professional footballer who plays as a left-back and left wing-back for Serie A club AC Milan and the Ecuador national team.

Born on January 21, 1998, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, he is known for his attacking flair from the left flank, pace, crossing ability, and defensive solidity.

Estupiñán has established himself as one of the prominent Ecuadorian talents in European football, becoming the first Ecuadorian player in AC Milan’s history upon joining the club.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pervis has a sister named Ingrid Estupiñán and multiple brothers.

His parents are Pervis Estupiñán Quiñónez and Dora Tenorio Guagua.

Family plays a significant role in his life, and he has shared how his loved ones, including his parents and siblings who live in America, rejoiced at major career milestones such as his move to AC Milan.

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Career

Estupiñán began his professional career with LDU Quito in Ecuador, making his debut in 2015.

He later moved to Europe, joining Watford before spending time on loan at various Spanish clubs including Granada, Osasuna, Mallorca, and Almería.

His breakthrough came with Villarreal, where he played a key role in the team’s 2021 Europa League victory.

In 2022, he transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, further showcasing his abilities in one of Europe’s top leagues.

In July 2025, Estupiñán signed with AC Milan on a five-year contract, marking a new chapter in his career in Serie A.

Internationally, he has been a regular for Ecuador, participating in major tournaments including the FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

Pervis’ major team honor includes winning the UEFA Europa League with Villarreal in the 2020–21 season.

He has also earned recognition for his consistent performances in the Premier League and now Serie A, contributing significantly to his clubs’ defensive and offensive setups.

As a key player for Ecuador, he continues to add to his international caps and remains an influential figure in his national team’s campaigns.