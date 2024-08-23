Peter Jones Net Worth: How Much Is The Business Magnate Worth Today?

Peter Jones CBE, an English TV presenter, entrepreneur, and businessman, has an impressive net worth of $400 million. Although he achieved his wealth through various ventures, including mobile phones and leisure industries, Jones is best known for his role as an investor on BBC Two’s “Dragons’ Den” (2005–2020) and as a judge on the ABC series “American Inventor” (2006–2007). In 2009, he was honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and in 2017, he won the National Reality TV Award for Best Reality TV Judge for his role on “Dragons’ Den.” Jones is also the author of the 2007 bestseller Tycoon.

Early Life

Peter David Jones was born on March 18, 1966, in Berkshire, England. He spent his early years in Langley, Berkshire, until age 7, when his family relocated to Maidenhead. Growing up, both of his parents worked full-time, and he showed an early interest in business. Jones has fond memories of sitting in his father’s chair at just 7 years old, pretending to close business deals over the phone. He attended Desborough School and The Windsor Boys’ School and began working as an assistant tennis coach at the age of 12. By 16, he had launched his first business—a tennis academy.

Business Career

Peter Jones’s entrepreneurial journey began in his teenage years when he started a business selling his own brand of personal computers. However, this venture ended in a loss of £200,000 after he sold the company to IBM, forcing him to sell his home in Bray and move back in with his parents. Undeterred, Jones joined Siemens Nixdorf, an information technology company, before opening a cocktail bar in Windsor in his mid-twenties, inspired by the 1988 film Cocktail.

In 1998, Jones founded Phones International Group, which later became Data Select. His success in the mobile phone industry earned him the title of Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year from The Times/Ernst & Young in 2002. In 2005, Jones and fellow “Dragons’ Den” panelist Theo Paphitis bought Red Letter Days, a gift experience company, from another panelist, Rachel Elnaugh, for £250,000. Around this time, he also launched Wines4Business.com and Celsius Resourcing, expanding his business portfolio.

In 2009, Peter Jones established the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy with the motto “Bringing the boardroom to the classroom.” The academy offers programs in various colleges across the UK, focusing on imparting practical business skills. Over the years, Jones has invested in several businesses featured on “Dragons’ Den,” including Wonderland Magazine, Concentrate Design, Square Mile International, Reggae Reggae Sauce, and iTeddy. In 2011, he sold the Wireless Logic division of Phones International Group for £38 million. Two years later, in 2013, he acquired the photographic retailer Jessops, becoming its chief executive. He also owns Peter Jones TV, a production company, along with numerous property investments.

Entertainment Career

Peter Jones became a household name in 2005 when he joined the original cast of “Dragons’ Den,” a show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of potential investors. By 2020, the show had aired 17 seasons, with Jones being the only original Dragon still on the show. He also developed the concept for “American Inventor,” which was sold to ABC and aired for two seasons. Jones served as a judge and co-producer of the show alongside Simon Cowell. The pair collaborated again for the 2007 UK show “Tycoon,” inspired by “American Inventor.”

In addition to his work on “Dragons’ Den” and “American Inventor,” Peter Jones has made guest appearances on several TV shows, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (2007), “Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live” (2008), “Strictly Come Dancing” (2010), “Never Mind the Buzzcocks” (2010), and “Top Gear” (2008–2015).

Personal Life

Peter Jones was married to Caroline, with whom he has two children, a daughter named Annabelle and a son named William. They married in 1988 but later separated. In 1997, Jones began a relationship with Tara Capp, with whom he has three daughters: Natalia, Isabella, and Tallulah. Known for his love of cars, Peter owns several luxury and classic vehicles; his first car, purchased with the help of his parents, was an Alfa Romeo Alfasud.

In 2005, Peter established The Peter Jones Foundation, aiming to provide young people, particularly those who are disadvantaged, with the enterprise skills and experiences necessary for successful employment or self-employment.

Real Estate

Peter Jones has also made significant investments in real estate. In 2004, he purchased a six-bedroom home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, England, for £2.67 million and listed it for sale in 2011 for £3.1 million. In 2009, he acquired another Buckinghamshire estate, this one nearly 200 acres, for £7 million.

