Former Standard Group Journalist Peter Okong’o Dies of Suspected Heart Attack 

Former Standard Group journalist Peter Okong’o is dead.

Okong’o passed away Wednesday night at home, his family said.

His son said Okong’o was pronounced dead by the doctors who had been called to the home.

This is after he developed heart attack-related signs.

“My father was pronounced dead by the paramedics whom I had called for held 10 minutes prior to what seemed like a heart attack,” he said.

Okong’o worked as the deputy managing editor at the Standard from 2011 until 2018 having joined the company from Nation Media Group where he worked as a business editor.

He later joined the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as a consultant.

Okong’o got his Journalism postgraduate degree education from the University of Nairobi in 1996.

Former chairman of Kenya Correspondent Association Oloo Janak said they have lost one of the finest journalists.

“He was an excellent business editor at the Standard Media Group for a long time and thereafter transitioned to Media and Communication consultancy,” he said.

According to Janak, he was recently in charge of the Kenya Year Book, documenting Kenya’s history. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,”

The Editors’ Guild president Zubeida Kananu also mourned Okongo.

Until his passing, Okongo was the Editorial Manager for Kenya Year Book.

“His legacy and contributions to excellent business journalism will remain with us forever.”

“Many journalists paying tribute have described Peter as a gentleman, great journalist and business editor who was down to earth and full of humility,” said Kananu.

Peter joined the Kenya Editors’ Guild in 2021, and was an active member, fostering connections between the Guild and the Kenya Year Book.

KEG had a partnership with Kenya Year Book, through which KEG received various publications to promote Kenya.

Okongo had been unwell in August and September.

After recuperating, he returned to work in September. On Wednesday October 30, he experienced a headache and chest pains, bid his children good night and went to rest.

Later that night, his son Nathan called paramedics for help after his condition worsened. He was pronounced dead at 1.28 am.

A condolence book has been opened at the Kenya Editors’ Guild offices.