Peyton List Net Worth: Rising Star Of Hollywood

Peyton List, an American actress and model, boasts a net worth of approximately $7 million. With her breakout roles in popular television series such as Jessie (2011–2015), Bunk’d (2015–2018), and Cobra Kai (2019–present), Peyton has cemented her place as one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. Beyond television, she has earned more than 50 acting credits, starring in films like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), Something Borrowed (2011), and Paper Spiders (2020). Additionally, Peyton began her career as a child model, appearing in over 400 advertisements, and was a key member of Disney Channel’s Circle of Stars, a group that performed covers of popular Disney songs.

Early Life

Peyton Roi List was born on April 6, 1998, in Florida to Suzanne and John List. She has two brothers, Spencer (her twin) and Phoenix, both of whom are also actors. Peyton spent her early years in New York City, attending The Carroll School and New Voices School for Academic and Creative Arts before graduating from Oak Park High School in California in 2016.

Career

Peyton’s first role was an uncredited appearance on As the World Turns in 2002, followed by a small part in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. Over the next few years, she appeared on popular television shows such as Saturday Night Live, All My Children, and Cashmere Mafia. Her big-screen breakthrough came in 2008 when she played a young version of Katherine Heigl’s character in 27 Dresses, a film that grossed over $162 million worldwide.

Peyton’s most notable television role came as Emma Ross on the Disney Channel hit series Jessie. She reprised this character in Bunk’d, continuing her successful run on Disney from 2011 to 2018. During this time, she also starred in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) and its sequel, Dog Days (2012), as Holly Hills.

Peyton’s career continued to flourish as she appeared in The Thinning (2016), Then Came You (2018), and Cobra Kai (2019–present), where she portrays the fierce Tory Nichols. She has also expanded into voice acting, providing the voice for Batgirl in Batman: Hush (2019) and Sabrina Spellman on Robot Chicken (2020).

Music and Directing Ventures

In addition to her acting, Peyton made her directorial debut in 2018 with the Bunk’d episode “Game of Totems.” That same year, she released her debut single, Liar Liar. Her musical and directing endeavors further highlight her versatility and passion for the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

In 2017, Peyton began dating her Anthem of a Teenage Prophet co-star Cameron Monaghan. The couple ended their relationship in 2019. Peyton was also close friends with her Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce, whose untimely death in 2019 deeply affected her. She shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing Cameron as an inspirational figure and brotherly presence in her life.

Peyton List Awards

Peyton List’s performances have garnered her several accolades. In 2020, she received a Kids’ Choice Award nomination for Favorite Female TV Star for Bunk’d. She and her Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days castmates also won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast in 2013. Additionally, Peyton and her Paper Spiders co-stars won Best Ensemble Cast at the 2020 Boston Film Festival.

