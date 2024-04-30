Phil Hellmuth, an American icon has a net worth of $20 million. Known as the “Poker Brat,” Hellmuth’s career is marked by unparalleled success, including a record-breaking number of World Series of Poker bracelets and numerous tournament victories.

Phil Hellmuth Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth July 16, 1964 Place of Birth Madison, Wisconsin Nationality American Profession Professional Poker Player, Actor

Early Life

Born on July 16, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, Phil Hellmuth attended Madison West High School before enrolling at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Despite facing challenges with grades and social life, Hellmuth discovered his passion for poker and eventually dropped out of college to pursue it full-time.

Poker Career

Phil Hellmuth’s illustrious poker career is highlighted by a staggering 17 World Series of Poker bracelets, a record in the industry.

He holds the world record for most cash finishes (186) and most final tables (64) at the WSOP, showcasing his unparalleled consistency and skill.

Notable victories include the WSOP Main Event in 1989 and championships in various poker variants such as Omaha and Seven Card Stud.

Hellmuth’s career earnings surpassed $29 million following his historic 17th bracelet win in July 2023.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond poker, Phil Hellmuth is a savvy entrepreneur with ventures in publishing, clothing (PokerBrat.com), real estate, and casino games.

He authored the New York Times bestseller “Play Poker Like The Pros” and developed the mobile game “Texas Hold ‘Em by Phil Hellmuth,” garnering millions of downloads.

Hellmuth’s media presence extends to television appearances and hosting duties on shows like Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown and Fox Sports Network’s “Best Damn Poker Show.”

Personal Life

Phil Hellmuth resides in Palo Alto, California, with his wife Katherine Sanborn, a psychiatrist at Stanford University, and their two sons, Phillip III and Nicholas.

Despite his professional success, Hellmuth remains grounded, supporting fellow players and engaging in philanthropic endeavors.

Phil Hellmuth Net Worth

Phil Hellmuth net worth is $20 million.