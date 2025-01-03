Philippine VP Sara Duterte Removed from National Security Council

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been removed from the National Security Council (NSC) following an executive order signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The order, signed on December 30 and released publicly on Friday, reorganizes the council to “ensure its members uphold and protect national security and sovereignty.”

The vice president’s office has yet to comment on the decision. Lucas P. Bersamin, Executive Secretary to the President, stated, “At the moment, the VP is not considered relevant to the responsibilities of membership in the NSC.” The restructuring aims to strengthen the council’s ability to address evolving national security challenges.

The revised framework also excludes former presidents from council membership, while granting Marcos the authority to appoint additional government officials and private citizens as members when necessary.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently facing impeachment complaints alleging graft, incompetence, and the accumulation of ill-gotten wealth—claims she has strongly denied. She previously made controversial remarks suggesting she had contracted an assassin to target the president, his wife, and his cousin, who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, if she were to be killed. Duterte later clarified that her comments were taken out of context.