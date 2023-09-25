Philippines Accuses China Of Installing “Floating Barrier” In Disputed South China Sea Area

The Philippines has lodged an accusation against China’s coastguard, claiming they installed a “floating barrier” in a disputed section of the South China Sea.

This barrier, as per the Philippines, is obstructing Filipino fishermen from accessing their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The coastguard, along with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, has strongly condemned China’s actions.

The disputed area in question is the Scarborough Shoal, referred to as Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines.

The barrier spans around 300 meters (approximately 985 feet) and was discovered during a routine maritime patrol.

When Filipino fishing boats attempted to enter the area, Chinese coastguard vessels reportedly issued 15 radio challenges to deter them.

Also Read: Malaysia Rejects China’s Maritime Claims In South China Sea

The Philippines argues that the Scarborough Shoal falls within its 200-nautical-mile (about 370 kilometers) EEZ, in accordance with international maritime law and affirmed by a ruling from The Hague’s International Court of Arbitration.

However, China asserts territorial claims over the region, referring to it as Huangyan Island.

Tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have escalated recently, with both nations accusing each other of illegal actions, including incursions, water cannon use, and dangerous maritime maneuvers within the disputed area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...