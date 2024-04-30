Playboi Carti has carved his own niche in the world of hip-hop, captivating audiences with his distinctive style and experimental sound. From humble beginnings to topping the charts, Carti’s journey to success is as intriguing as his music. He currently has a net worth of $9 million.

Playboi Carti Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1996 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born on September 13, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia, Playboi Carti (real name Jordan Terrell Carter) discovered his passion for music while attending North Springs Charter High School.

Despite initially aspiring to become an NBA star, Carti’s focus shifted to music, and he began releasing music in 2011, gradually gaining traction in Atlanta’s underground rap scene.

Recognition

Playboi Carti’s breakthrough came when he moved to New York and caught the attention of ASAP Rocky, who mentored him and helped him gain exposure.

With hit singles like “Broke Boi” and “Fetti,” Carti’s unique sound and mumbled lyrics garnered him a devoted following on SoundCloud and beyond.

Collaborations with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty further solidified Carti’s reputation as a rising star in the hip-hop landscape.

Mainstream Success

In 2018, Playboi Carti signed a major record deal with Interscope Records, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Also Read: What Was Nipsey Hussle Net Worth When He Died?

His debut mixtape and studio album, “Die Lit,” soared to commercial success, featuring chart-topping singles like “Magnolia” and “Woke Up Like This.”

Playboi Carti Chart-Topping Albums

Playboi Carti’s sophomore album, “Whole Lotta Red,” debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, cementing his status as a dominant force in the industry.

With guest appearances from acclaimed artists like Future, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi, Carti’s music continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide.

Personal Life

In addition to his musical endeavors, Playboi Carti’s personal life has also made headlines, particularly his relationship with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and the birth of their son, Onyx Kelly.

Despite facing legal challenges, including domestic abuse and drug-related charges, Carti remains focused on his craft and continues to evolve as an artist.

Playboi Carti Net Worth

Playboi Carti net worth is $6 million.