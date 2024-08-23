Pokimane Net Worth

Pokimane, a prominent Moroccan-Canadian internet personality, has amassed a net worth of approximately $6 million. Known for her engaging live streams on Twitch, she captivates audiences by playing popular games such as “League of Legends” and “Fortnite.”

Early Life

Born Imane Anys on May 14, 1996, in Morocco, Pokimane’s family moved to Quebec, Canada, when she was four years old. Her parents, both academics, nurtured her early love for anime and video games. After completing high school, Pokimane pursued chemical engineering at McMaster University but eventually dropped out to focus on her burgeoning career in online streaming.

Pokimane Career

Pokimane entered the world of streaming in June 2013, creating a Twitch account at 17. A year later, after purchasing an affordable computer, she began streaming her gameplay, quickly gaining popularity. Her unique screen name, “Pokimane,” is a blend of her favorite game series, “Pokemon,” and her real name, Imane.

By 2017, Pokimane had garnered 450,000 followers on Twitch, placing her among the platform’s top 100 accounts. This rapid rise led to her being named “Best Twitch Streamer of the Year” at the Shorty Awards, thanks to her engaging “League of Legends” content and commentary. Her popularity with “League of Legends” also earned her a cameo in a promotional trailer for a new game mode.

Expanding her repertoire, Pokimane began streaming “Fortnite” gameplay, initially as part of a sponsorship. She gained further attention at the 2018 E3 video game trade event, where she participated in a high-profile “Fortnite” tournament alongside NBA player Josh Hart. Her relaxed and interactive streaming style has helped her build a loyal following, making her one of Twitch’s most popular streamers.

In March 2020, Pokimane signed an exclusive multi-year contract with Twitch, where she continues to be a major draw, with over 8.5 million followers. In recognition of her influence, she was featured on Forbes’ 2021 “30 Under 30” list in the gaming category and renewed her contract with Twitch in February 2022.

Apart from Twitch, Pokimane is also a major presence on YouTube, with multiple channels such as “Pokimane,” “Pokimane Too,” and “Pokimane ASMR,” where she shares diverse content, including gaming highlights, vlogs, and personal podcasts. Although she initially participated in the ASMR community, she has since shifted focus to other types of content.

Pokimane is also a co-founder and member of OfflineTV, a collaborative YouTube channel designed to foster a community among content creators, who often work in isolation.

Ventures Beyond Gaming

Beyond her online presence, Pokimane has explored various ventures, including a role in the 2021 film Free Guy and a partnership with the fashion brand Cloak, where she serves as a partner and creative director. In August 2021, she appeared in Bella Poarch’s music video “Inferno” and co-founded RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm, where she holds the title of Chief Creative Officer.

Personal Life

Currently residing in Los Angeles, California, Pokimane has used her platform to engage in social and political advocacy. In 2020, she joined U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar in promoting voter participation during the United States presidential election.

