Police Agree To Provide Security For Memorial Concert At Uhuru Park, Nairobi

Police have resolved to provide security to the planned Gen Z Memorial Concert this Sunday, July 7, from 12 pm to 7:00 pm.

The event will be hosted at Uhuru Park to honor the lives lost during the recent anti-government protests.

July 7 is an important day in the fight for the second liberation in the country.

Top police officers met on Friday at Jogoo House and resolved to provide security to the event.

They ordered police officers in Nairobi region to reach out to the organisers of the event and agree how it will be conducted.

Among others, the team will agree on the routes to be used to and from the park.

The police meeting felt trying to disrupt the event will turn chaotic given past such events or marches in the city.

“The commanders will agree with the organisers how the event will flow. We do not want any more chaos in the city,” said a senior officer who asked not to be named.

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General of police Japhet Koome.

There were fears some of those attending the event may plan to stage a march to key strategic installations as part of ongoing anti government protests.

More security officials will be deployed to roads leading and around State House to stop such plans, if any.

A memorial event is first planned at the nearby All Saints Cathedral before the event proceeds.

Other churches around the park will also have moments of silence in honor of the victims so far killed and injured in the protests.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja endorsed the concert, which was proposed by activist Boniface Mwangi, and has assured county security for the event.

Governor Sakaja expressed his full support for the memorial concert, highlighting its importance in acknowledging the tragic events and the lives affected.

“It is true that I have received a request for a peace concert to be done at Uhuru Park; I see no problem with it. If it is a genuine expression, then it is good,” Sakaja stated.

“Uhuru Park belongs to Kenyans and Nairobians; it doesn’t belong to me. I am just a steward over that resource. I know it is currently an active crime scene but I hope the DCI will conclude.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers as a gesture of remembrance and peace. The event will feature various artists and performances aimed at uniting the community and paying tribute to the victims.

Sakaja has confirmed his attendance, emphasizing the significance of honoring the young people who lost their lives.

“We will support that expression. That concert is in honor of young people who we lost. It is good to honor them and their families and see what support we can give them. Personally, I will attend because these are my constituents,” Sakaja added.

The park was an active crime scene due to recent vandalism, including the destruction of a mobile studio dedicated to recording artists.

Nonetheless, Sakaja said the concert will proceed once investigations are completed.

He emphasised that Uhuru Park is a public space and expressed his commitment to attend the event.

“Fees for the injured and deceased across county hospitals and mortuaries have been waived as a gesture of acknowledging the right to expression,” he announced.

The protests which were witnessed across the country have resulted in the loss of 41 lives and hundreds injured with some being admitted to various hospitals.

President William Ruto declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024 following the protests.

The protests have changed many things including general governance in the country.