Police Announce Traffic Disruptions In Nairobi Ahead Of CHAN 2024

Motorists in Nairobi should expect major traffic disruptions on August 3, 2025, as the city hosts matches for the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Nairobi County Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said several key roads will be closed to ensure smooth operations and security during the tournament.

Aerodrome Road will be closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Nyayo Stadium (Unyala Roundabout). Lang’ata Road will also be closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Roundabout, while Mombasa Road will be shut from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Road.

To avoid delays, motorists coming from Mombasa Road into the city centre are advised to use the Likoni-Enterprise Road near General Motors or the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni.

Drivers using Lang’ata Road to get to the city centre should consider alternative routes like Raila Odinga Road or Muhoroni Road via Mbagathi Roundabout.

Those travelling from the CBD to Thika, Ruiru, or Juja are encouraged to use Limuru Road or Kiambu Road. Matatus heading to Kasarani Stadium have been directed to use Ruaraka Baba Dogo Road and then Ngomongo Road to reach Ngomongo Roundabout.

Motorists from Thika Road can also use Eastern Bypass, Kiambu Road, or Limuru Road to reach their destinations.

The 2024 CHAN tournament, which kicked off on August 2, is being co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. This is the first time the continental football event is being held across three countries. Several national teams have already arrived in Kenya in preparation for their group-stage matches.