Police Arrest Armed Gang Suspects In Kajiado And Kirinyaga

The National Police Service has arrested several suspects believed to be members of an armed criminal gang that has been terrorising residents of Kajiado County.

In a statement on Friday, police said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation that began on September 4 in Kagio, Kirinyaga County. Officers intercepted a vehicle believed to have been on a surveillance mission and recovered items including a walkie-talkie, assorted SIM cards, mobile phones, spotlights, and surgical gloves.

The operation was later extended to Kiserian township in Kajiado County, where officers arrested another suspect at a residence. A search of the premises led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, a walkie-talkie, mobile phones, a tear gas canister, and several house-breaking tools.

According to police, the scene was processed by crime scene investigators and documented by senior officers from Rongai and Kiserian. All suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

“The National Police Service commends the swift action of the officers involved and reassures the public of its commitment to dismantling organised criminal groups,” the statement read.