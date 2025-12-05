Police Arrest Nine Suspected Gang Members in Kakamega

Police have arrested nine suspected members of a criminal gang during an intelligence-led operation in the Bushangala area of Kakamega South Sub-County.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 5, 2025, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers carried out a “meticulous, intelligence-led operation” earlier in the day, leading to the arrests.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be involved in organised crime, including damaging property and attacking police officers. They were found carrying machetes, bows and arrows, and a club.

“The suspects have been placed in custody pending processing for arraignment in court, while the recovered exhibits have been secured as evidence at the police facility,” NPS said.

Police praised members of the public for sharing crucial information that helped in the operation, and commended the officers for their swift and coordinated response.

In a separate incident, officers from the Kiambu County Headquarters carried out an operation on Thursday, December 4, 2025, targeting suspected counterfeit alcohol in the Juja St. Estate area of Juja Sub-County.

One suspect was arrested during the raid, and a large quantity of suspected counterfeit alcoholic products was recovered. The suspect is being held in custody as investigations continue.