Police Arrest Six Robbers Posing as Matatu Operators

Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) arrested a gang of six men who had been posing as matatu operators in Parklands, Nairobi to rob passengers.

Apart from robbing the passengers, they also kidnaped some passengers and later abandoned them after completing their evil mission.

The six hoodlums according to police who have been operating while on board a matatu were arrested following a tip off from a member of the public.

The said informer happened to have witnessed the accident where another vehicle was hit and badly damaged by the said matatu along Kipande Road.

Before the accident, the robbers had kidnapped and robbed a passenger only to be involved in an accident after which they fled the scene.

On the fateful day, the thugs who were posing as matatu operators heading to town are reported to have picked a passenger at Kempinski only for part of the gang members to disembark from the matatu leaving the lady at the mercy of their fellow robbers.

Upon starting their mission, the lady started screaming and calling for help causing the robbers to panic causing an accident that gave them up to a hawk-eyed member of public who later confided in the DCI on what she had discovered on the fateful day.

Immediately after receiving the tip, a quick-witted team of OSU detectives was assembled and sent on a mission that has led to the arrest of Boniface Wachira Mwangi, Jackson Kimani Thuo, Titus Mburu Njonjo, Dennis Omondi Otieno, George Vincent Otieno and John Waweru Njenga (a receiver who was found in possession of five mobile phones and one tablet).

As efforts to arrest a female gang member who is still at large gain momentum, police on Wednesday appealed to anyone who may have fallen victim to the activities of this gang to come forward and make a report at DCI Headquarters Operations Directorate for further action.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they want to get more suspects in the racket and prosecute them.

Elsewhere, an operation by police from Yala Police Station resulted in a major breakthrough with the capture of three notorious machete-wielding gang members who have been instilling fear in the hearts of innocent residents of Ginga village in Gem, Yala Sub-County.

The trio were apprehended at their secret hideout following widespread public outcry over their involvement in violent robberies in the Yala area and its vicinity.

Upon their arrest, a startling array of incriminating evidence was uncovered, including a rungu, two blood-stained knives, three machetes, an NYS jacket, and three bundles of cannabis sativa among other items.

Police said they are investigating them over claims of robbery with violence.