Police Arrest Two, Recover 1,045 Bags of Rice Stolen from Mombasa NCPB Godown

Police have recovered bags of rice that had been stolen from the National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB) go downs in Makupa area, Mombasa.

The bags of Premium Pakistan Long Grain packaged in 25 kilograms bags were stolen on April 7 from the stores.

The bags were recovered in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area where merchants planned to sell them on Wednesday April 10.

This was after unknown people broke there on that night.

Police said they traced and recovered 1,045 bags, which had been stolen and arrested two suspects.

Police discovered some of the rice had been transported to Nairobi and sold out in Eastleigh.

The two lorries used in transporting the rice were detained at California police station in Eastleigh.

The drivers of the lorries had returned to Mombasa after delivering the cargo to Nairobi.

They were detained ahead of planned arraignment.

Police said they are investigating to find more suspects and recoveries if possible.

NCPB is under probe over among others the supply of fake fertilizer to farmers in parts of the country.

Police have interrogated some of the top managers at the firm as part of the probe.