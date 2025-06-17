Police behind shooting of face mask hawker in Nairobi during protests arrested, victim in hospital

A police officer who shot and seriously wounded a face mask hawker in Nairobi during a protest for justice for slain teacher Albert Ojwang was Tuesday arrested.

And police said the victim is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital in a serious condition.

The victim was shot in the head outside Imenti House during the protests.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said the National Police Service (NPS) had noted with great concern, an incident involving shooting of an unarmed civilian by a police officer using an anti-riot shotgun, within the Nairobi Central Business District on 17th June 2025.

“Following this incident, the Inspector-General National Police Service ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the involved officer. The said police officer has since been arrested.”

“Furthermore, NPS has noted a group of goons armed with crude weapons, in today’s protests within the CBD. The Service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings. Such individuals will be handled firmly, according to the law. Consequently, investigations have commenced to identify and deal with the criminals accordingly.

The victim was taken to hospital and he is receiving medical attention,” said Muchiri.

He didn’t provide further information on the said officer amid online outrage.

The shooting was captured in a video circulating widely on social media showing two police officers who had cornered the hawker selling face masks along Moi Avenue.

The officers in anti riot gear began raining blows on him before shooting him at point blank range.

One of the officers who had already cocked his rifle, shot the man before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, several good Samaritans were seen carrying the man in an apparent attempt to save his life.

The video has since elicited an outcry from the public as they call for justice against police brutality.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, Faith Odhiambo, also termed the situation “Unacceptable.”

The incident is likely to cause more uproar given the protests were called to protest the killing of Ojwang who died in police cells after an assault.

More chaos broke out as goons robbed pedestrians and protesters in the city for the better part of Tuesday.

Police were overwhelmed by the chaos or were part of the goons who had been brought to fight the protesters.

Businesses were closed for the better part of the day.