Police, Chiefs Banned from Owning Bars – DP Gachagua Says 

National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) as well as police officers will not be allowed to own bars anywhere in the country, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Saturday.

He said this is due to clear conflict of interest.

But other officials said there is no law barring the officers from owning and running the premises.

“It is discriminatory and there is no law he is basing on in his announcement,” said one senior officer.

A proposed Bill on conflict of interest is yet to be discussed and passed by Parliament.

Gachagua made the announcement on behalf of the President on Saturday in Kirinyaga while presiding over the burial of 17 people who died after consuming poisonous alcohol.

“There is no way a chief, an assistant county commissioner or commissioner or police officer can own a bar anywhere in the country. That is clear conflict of interest and it is not possible,” he said.

Gachagua told any police officer who owns a bar to make a choice to either resign from their position and run the bar or cease operating the establishment and continue their service within the police force.

“So I want to announce here on behalf of the president. If you are a police officer and you own a bar. Resign and run the bar. Or stop operating the bar and continue working in the service,” said the DP.

He was speaking at the mass funeral service of 17 people who died after consuming deadly illicit liquor at Kangai and Kandongu villages of Mwea-West Sub-county in Kirinyaga County.

The 17 victims were laid to rest in various locations within Kangai and Mutithi wards, as the community grapples with the loss and seeks answers.

The tragedy prompted renewed calls for more rigorous enforcement of regulations surrounding the production and sale of alcohol, as well as heightened awareness of the dangers posed by illicit liquor.

The contaminated liqour that led to the death of the 17 local residents was reportedly exhibit that had been stored at Kiamaciri police station.

Gachagua said the Kiamaciri Police Station OCS and three other police officers have since been sacked from the police service over the incident.

Gachagua said all remaining police officers at the station have been transferred to new locations.

“On top of that we have removed all police officers from Kiamaciri police station and Kangai police station from junior to senior officers,” said Gachagua.

So far 20 people have died in the same area over the brew and dozens were blinded.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bar that sold the deadly liquor after purchasing it from rogue police officers remains in custody as investigations continue.