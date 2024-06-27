Police Disperse Groups As Anti-Finance Bill Protests Continue In Nairobi, Major Towns

Anxiety ran high in Nairobi and various parts of the country as the youth-led protests kicked off on Thursday June 27.

This is despite the move by president William Ruto to decline signing the Finance Bill 2024.

The demonstrators have vowed to stage a daring march to State House as the climax of a seven-day protest to express their anger and dissatisfaction with the current government.

After the deadly rallies witnessed on Tuesday when the protestors invaded Parliament in protest of the Finance Bill 2024, security teams appear determined to thwart any attempt to access the House on the Hill.

Elite security teams have sealed off all roads leading to State House with military deployment spotted in Nairobi.

Other groups used tear gas canisters to disperse protesters who tried to march on major streets.

Military joined to guard major installations in the city and other towns.

By 1 pm protests were ongoing in major towns amid fears of chaos.

More to follow…