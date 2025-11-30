Police fatally shoot suspect while arresting him in Bungoma 

Police shot and killed a suspect they were trying to arrest in Chwele, Bungoma County.

The police had responded to a house where the murder suspect is said to have been hiding when he resisted to be arrested and tried to attack them.

He was wanted for the murder of one Joseph Mutaki.

The suspect was shot in the cheek and seriously wounded before being rescued as a mob bayed for his blood in the Saturday November 29, 2025 drama, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Kuresoi, Nakuru County, a police officer sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a dog. He had gone to the home of a wanted suspect when a dog bite him in Mawingu area.

The suspect is wanted for assault and managed to escape as the dog descended on the officer as his colleague tried to fight it off.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and discharged in the November 28 drama, police said adding the hunt on the suspect is ongoing.

And police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch in Kiugoine area, Nakuru County.

The body was discovered by local business operators long after his murder on Saturday, police said.

Police said the body did not have any visible injuries at the time of its discovery. It was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a four-wheel drive car belonging to Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai was burnt to ashes in the Athi River area. The son to the MP was driving it when it caught fire, police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The incident happened on the main Syokimau-Athi River highway affecting traffic on Saturday afternoon.

The wreckage was moved to the local police station pending investigations.