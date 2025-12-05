Police Investigate Mob Killing After Missing Rifle Found in Thika East

Kiambu County police are investigating an incident in which a missing G3 rifle was recovered from an armed man who was killed by a mob in Magana, Thika East, on Friday, December 5.

According to police, residents confronted the armed man before local administrators arrived and found him fatally injured. Officers from Munyu Police Station later recovered the rifle along with two magazines, 68 rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition, blank rounds, a penknife, and other personal items.

“Officers from Munyu Police Station rushed to the scene. There, they recovered a G3 rifle, two magazines, 68 rounds of ammunition, additional blank rounds, a penknife, and other related items,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement. “The firearm and ammunition have been secured and placed in police custody pending further forensic and ballistic analysis.”

The police said the G3 rifle had been reported missing in an earlier case in Thika East. Preliminary investigations suggest the firearm may have been used in other criminal activities before resurfacing during the confrontation.

The NPS appealed to the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands. “The National Police Service appeals to members of the public to refrain from acts of mob injustice and instead to report suspected criminal activities to law enforcement authorities for appropriate and lawful action,” the statement added.

Separately, police in Marakwet East reported that a member of the public voluntarily surrendered an illegal AK-47 rifle loaded with three rounds of ammunition at Embobut Police Station.

Since the start of the disarmament exercise in Elgeyo Marakwet County, security agencies have recovered 312 illegal firearms, 2,205 rounds of ammunition, and one fragmented rifle grenade.

“The National Police Service appreciates residents for their cooperation as we work towards a safer community,” the NPS said.