Police Killed 23 People During Protests Against Proposed Taxes, Group Says 

A group of human rights agencies claimed Wednesday police killed at least 23 people during Tuesday’s protests against proposed taxes.

The Police Reforms Working Group made the revelations at a press conference in Nairobi.

“As of yesterday evening, the Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) recorded 23 deaths caused by police shootings nationwide.”

“There were over 50 arrests, 22 abductions and over 300 injuries,” the group said. They said reports indicate that police opened fire and killed several people in Githurai, Nairobi, Tuesday night.

“Responsibility for these killings lies squarely with Ruto, even though he was not present on the street. He cannot escape accountability.”

“Adamson Bungei, the immediate former Nairobi police commander, is equally liable.”

They said Ruto has overseen a planned and executable massacre against peaceful protesters who came out across the country to protest the punitive Finance Bill, 2024.

They added these shootings, killings and abductions constitute crimes against humanity, making Ruto, yet again, a candidate for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We stand in solidarity and commend the Kenyan youth who came out in large numbers to defend our rights by rejecting the punitive Finance Bill, 2024.”

The group said as they mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture today, we are faced with a grim reminder of the dark days that Kenya faced before—killings, maiming, abductions, and disruptions of demonstrations.

The group said police shot young, unarmed protesters outside Parliament, with the shootings and killings going into the night. Reports show that police shot several people in Githurai in Nairobi—one

over 40 times—between 10 pm and 1 am, way after the protest ended.

“We believe that the massacre that happened in Githurai was fueled by an inciteful, and insensitive address Ruto gave yesterday at State House.”

They added Ruto spoke at 9 pm and threatened Kenyans, and the massacre started at 10 pm.

The killings were further exacerbated by the deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF)—an illegal deployment per Article 241 (2, c) of Kenya’s Constitution, which requires the National Assembly first to approve such deployment, the group added.

In Ruto’s address to the nation he referred to the protests as treasonous acts.

“We want to clarify that it’s not protests and protesters who are treasonous. It is Ruto’s actions that are treasonous, as demonstrated by his failure to listen to the public’s grievances, illegal deployment of the military and the use of snipers to shoot, maim and kill unarmed protesters, among others,” they said.

Ruto also blamed the destruction of property on protestors.

“The protection of property and lives is vested in the state and, not citizens.”Therefore, the group added, the destruction of property that happened was a security failure on the part of the state and this regime should take the blame.

“Parliament is Kenyans’ property. Anyone can access and occupy it because Kenyans hold the power. Police, at no point, are allowed to blast people’s heads, killing them inhumanely because they have occupied their rightful house.”

The group told Ruto to stop threatening Kenyans adding there is nothing treasonous in Kenyans coming out to protest.

“The claims that the protests are funded by external forces is a misguided and deliberate attempt by Ruto’s regime to spread a narrative that delegitimizes an organic, independent protest that has connected young people countrywide on the punitive Finance Bill, 2024 and other key governance issues.”

“Ruto must not sign the punitive Finance Bill, 2024 and pay attention to the concerns of Kenyans on governance issues,” they said.