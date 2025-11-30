Police launch probe after violent clash disrupts Gachagua church service in Kariobangi North

The National Police Service (NPS) launched a full investigation into a violent confrontation that disrupted a church service at the Kariobangi North PCEA church on Sunday, leaving six people injured.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was present.

Gachagua alleged that the confrontation was intended to “punish the people of Kariobangi North” for rejecting the UDA candidate in the ongoing political contest in the area.

He claimed that police and “goons” opened fire during the incident, leaving two supporters of the Democratic Change Party (DCP) with serious gunshot injuries.

Gachagua further alleged that tear gas was fired inside the church compound, endangering clergy, women, and children who had gathered there.

He described the incident as “a defilement of a holy place” and called it “the lowest a leader can go.”

“Much as I appreciate your frustrations, the more you send goons and police to attack the public and their leaders, the more you harden their resolve against your unpopular leadership,” Gachagua said in the statement addressed to President Ruto.

According to an NPS statement, the incident unfolded during a thanksgiving service for a ward candidate who had recently won a by-election.

As the service neared its end, two police officers stationed at the church reportedly spotted a large group of rowdy youths armed with crude weapons attempting to force their way into the compound.

The officers immediately called for reinforcements.

A second group of youths later arrived, seemingly intending to confront the first group, prompting police to intervene to prevent further escalation.

The clash spilled into the church, temporarily halting the ongoing service.

Six people were injured during the confrontation and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police described the disturbance as “planned and premeditated.”

The Nairobi Regional Police Commander and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been directed to deploy all available resources to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The NPS also moved to dispel claims that tear gas had been fired into the church, saying church leadership confirmed that no such incident occurred.

The service later resumed and concluded peacefully at 2:00 p.m.

Police condemned the violence, particularly in a place of worship, and extended sympathies to those injured. It has urged witnesses to come forward with information, directing the public to report through local police stations, any law enforcement officer, or the toll-free numbers 999, 112, and #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203). Information can also be shared via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to combating criminal activities and safeguarding all Kenyans.