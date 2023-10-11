Police Officer Shot and Wounded by Gunmen in Samburu

A police officer was shot and seriously wounded in a clash with gunmen who were conducting surveillance on a camp in Samburu County.

The constable of police from the Kurkur General Service Unit camp was shot in the buttocks as he battled gunmen on Monday, police said.

A team of officers were pursuing a drone spotted conducting recce on the camp when they were ambushed.

This prompted a brief exchange of fire before the gunmen hit and injured the officer. The gang escaped the scene with their drone.

The injured officer was evacuated to Samburu county referral hospital, where he is receiving treatment in stable condition.

In neighbouring Isiolo County, police recovered 41 stolen camels after an exchange of fire with suspected bandits.

The gang had raided villages in Daaba area in Ngaremara location, where they made away with a total of 41 camels.

This prompted an operation that led to a shootout before the raiders were overpowered and escaped leaving behind the stolen stock.

The animals were all recovered and the same handed over to the owners. Police said no injury was reported on the side of security personnel.

The region is among those under a security operation that has now spanned almost six months to get rid of illegal guns.

Police say the operation is ongoing.

