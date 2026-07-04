Police probe brutal murder of man in Kilifi

Police in Kilifi County launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found by the roadside in Mtwapa under circumstances pointing to a brutal murder.

The incident was reported on Friday, July 3, at about 11:26 a.m.

The police found the naked body of a man believed to be about 25 years old lying beside a road leading to the Affordable Housing Project.

The deceased had multiple injuries on his hands, ribs and head, as well as bruises on his face and back.

Investigators recovered a bottle containing a substance suspected to be acid near the body.

Police suspect it may have been used during the attack, although forensic examinations are expected to determine its contents and relevance to the case.

Also recovered at the scene were blood-stained clothes believed to belong to the deceased, a wallet containing Safaricom contact numbers suspected to belong to his relatives, and a blood-stained rungu that investigators believe may have been used in the assault.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene, and all recovered exhibits were secured for forensic analysis.

The body was moved to the Coast General Morgue for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

Police are working to identify the deceased and trace those responsible for the killing.

Elsewhere, police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into the suspected murder of an 18-year-old man whose body was found inside his house in Ndhiwa Sub-County.

The incident was reported at Ombo Police Post on Friday, July 3, at about 7:30 a.m.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of Moses Otieno Okumu, 18, lying on the floor with a rope around his neck and visible bruises on his hands and legs.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased lived alone in the house.

His mother, reportedly discovered the body after noticing unusual footsteps around her son’s house at about 9 p.m. on Thursday. She told investigators that she had last seen him at around 6 p.m. the same day, when he appeared to be in good health and showed no signs of distress.

Police said the cause of death could not be established immediately. The scene was processed by investigators, and the body was moved to Kobodo Nursing Home Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Meanwhile, police in Narok County have launched investigations into the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Narianta, Narok North Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported at Narianta Police Post at around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

The victim, identified as Joseph Kuria, is said to have been attacked at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday near a residential estate in Narianta.

A caretaker who responded after receiving an alert found residents rushing the injured man to a nearby private nursing home, where he was given first aid. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Police officers who visited the clinic found Kuria’s body lying in a pool of blood with a visible stab wound on the left side of his abdomen.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was allegedly stabbed by a man known to him. The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators, while the body was moved to Egerton University Mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident as efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing continue.