Police probe nine murder cases reported in a single day

Police are investigating at least nine murder cases reported on Wednesday June 11, alone in the country.

The first incident was reported in Kakamega’s Kakunga area where a body was found abandoned on a roadside. Police identified the victim as Brian Chemoi, 25. The body had its left ear, left eye crouched and tongue chopped off.

It also had a deep cut in the forehead. The body lay a few meters from the main Kakamega-Malava highway.

In Magadi, Kajiado County, a mutilated body was found in a thicket after a suspected murder. The incident happened at Olasit village, police said.

The body had been partially eaten by wild animals in the area. Police said they are investigating murder in the case.

In Masimba, Kajiado County, Ngama village the bodies of two men were found in a farm after a suspected murder.

The first body was found in a tent while the second one lay in few meters away. Police said three workers were at the firm on June 10 before the two were killed therein.

They were identified as Caleb Munyoki and Elijah Kiombi. They both had deep cuts in the heads. The third worker is missing, police said.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending probe.

In Waitaluk area, Trans Nzoia County, on Mark Kangala, 20 was stabbed and killed in an incident. This happened in an altercation with another man in the village over unclear reasons.

In Itumbe, Sameta, Kisii County, one Stephen Nyabengi, 31 was stabbed in an altercation with a friend.

In Kamwangi area, Gatundu, Kiambu County, a woman died in unclear circumstances. Police said they are investigating murder.

Her boyfriend claimed she fell in the house and injured herself before bleeding to death. The body of Jane Mungai, 23 was taken to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Usenge, Siaya County, a body was found lying in Uhanya beach after murder. Fredrick Owiti, 35 was found lying with an injury in the back of the head.

In Kuria, Migori County, one Sabato Robi, 27 was found dead in a bush after suspected murder. The body had a deep cut in the left side of the head.

The deceased who is a bodaboda rider was killed and his motorcycle was taken away by the assailants. Police say the incidents are under investigation.