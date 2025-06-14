Police Probe Two Separate Shooting Incidents

Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents reported in Ruai, Nairobi, and Kiambaa village in Meru County.

In the first case, an altercation between a Lexus driver and boda boda riders at Kamulu in Ruai Sub-county almost turned tragic after the driver allegedly drew a pistol and fired a shot.

According to a report filed at Kamulu Police Station, the driver had accused one of the boda boda riders of mistreatment, leading to a heated exchange. During the argument, the driver is said to have pulled out his firearm and fired in the direction of one of the riders. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

One of the riders reported the matter to police, who later visited the scene to begin investigations.

In a separate case in Meru County, a barber shop owner was shot and injured by an unknown man armed with an AK-47 rifle. The attack occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday at the victim’s shop in Kiambaa village.

Police said the suspect shot the victim twice in the left thigh before fleeing on foot. Nothing was stolen during the incident. The injured man was rushed to Meru County General Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

A manhunt has been launched to track down the shooter.