Police Pursue Suspected Violent Robber and Drug Trafficker in Meru

Authorities are on the hunt for Geoffrey Thiranira, a 29-year-old suspected of violent robbery and drug trafficking.
During a recent raid at Thiranira’s residence in the Murunya area, police discovered a loaded AK-47 rifle and a bale of bhang hidden in a chimney.
The suspect remains at large, prompting an intensified manhunt by local law enforcement.
Community members are urged to report any information that could lead to his capture.