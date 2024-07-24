Barber Fatally Stabbed in Nakuru Robbery

Detectives are looking for a gang that stabbed and killed a barber in a robbery in Kaptembwo area, Nakuru Town.

Yusuf Chacha died at the local county hospital on Monday after he had been stabbed in an attack in London area on July 22.

His wife told police she was awoken by a knock on the door and she got up to open since she was still expecting her husband.

Upon opening, she was accosted by an unknown man who was in the company of her husband’s friend known as only Peter.

The unknown man immediately grabbed her and held a knife to her neck he had.

He also had her husband’s mobile phone which he commanded her to give out the security unlock pattern and when she answered that she didn’t know the pattern, the man let her go and immediately grabbed their child.

According to the woman, he held the knife against her neck threatening her that if she didn’t give him the pattern he would slit the child’s throat.

At that point, she said, she pushed the man and as he fell on the floor she managed to run outside the house and began screaming.

This prompted the man to step outside and run away as neighbors woke up and responded to the screams.

A few hours later another friend not known to her came and informed her that her husband had been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed by unknown persons.

They later went to Nakuru PGH where they were informed that Yusuf had succumbed to injuries while being attended to by medics.

Police say they are yet to make an arrest or know the motive of the incident.

The body is preserved at the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of suicide that happened in Kathiani, Machakos County.

The incident happened in Nzoeni village within Kiatinine sub-location and involved one Patrick Makau, 23.

The body of the victim was found hanging on the rafters of his one-roomed house with a sisal rope tied around his neck.

On his table, there was an empty bottle of insecticide namely escort, and a cup used to consume and no suicide note was recovered, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary after the Sunday evening incident.

Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.