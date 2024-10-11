Police Question Three Tana River MPs, MCA Over Inter-clan Clashes, Summon Governor 

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) from Tana River County were Friday grilled by police in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes that have so far claimed at least 18 lives.

Also grilled is a local Member of County Assembly, police said.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said they had summoned governor Dhadho Godana and Galole MP Said Hiribae. This is after they failed to appear on Friday as earlier summoned.

Director DCI Mohamed Amin said officers at the headquarters had summoned and grilled Ali Wario (Garsen) Yakub Adow (Bura) and MCA Mohammed Jibril (Bangale ward).

Also grilled was former woman representative Rehema Hassan.

“We have also summoned the governor and want to tell him to honor the summons,” he said.

He said they intend to forward their findings with recommendations to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action.

Police are investigating various crimes in regard to ongoing clashes that have so far claimed up to 18 lives.

At least six more people were Wednesday killed in new inter-clan fighting in Matagala area. Dozens others are in hospital while several houses were burnt down following recent attacks.

This is also despite the deployment of military to join multi-agency team in patrols in the area.

The fighting between communities began nearly a week ago in the Anole area before spreading to other villages, including Nanighi, officials say.

Hundreds of residents from these villages have fled their homes in search of safety and refuge.

It is believed that the conflict started after the Tana River County government offered land to resettle flood victims who had been living along the banks of Tana River.

The flood victims were moved to an area along the Garissa-Hola road, a move that angered the area’s native pastoralist community, which claimed the area was their grazing land and watering points.

Top Coast security officials visited and camped the area in the past week as part of efforts to contain retaliatory attacks.

The Wednesday October 9 killings occurred just hours after the security team had visited the area and assured residents of their safety.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had assured the residents that the Kenya Defence Forces had been brought in to provide security.

“Help us identify people with guns; these guns are being used to kill people,” said George Seda, the Coast regional police commander.

Kanja said the team has stabilized tension that has been high in the area in the past days.

He said the first fatal shooting happened on October 4 in Anole and affected five people while two others were injured.

A retaliatory attack at Nanighi Village on the same day led to the death of four more people following the attack using crude weapons, while several houses (manyattas) were torched.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the dispute was caused by a disagreement between two communities over control of a watering point at Anole.

“Consequently, we have scaled up security operations in the area, with reinforcement teams from NPS and KDF, while the DCI has launched investigations to pursue the perpetrators of this heinous act,” he said.

“Whereas the National Police Service in collaboration with other security agencies remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation in the Tana River County and other parts of the country, we wish to call upon all members of the public to partner with the Police, by reporting any criminal activities or suspects.”

The skirmishes that have escalated to several villages started last week have seen the warring communities use firearms, bows, and arrows with security officers struggling to contain them.

The pastoralists, who traditionally lived with their animals, had to reject plans to resettle farmers in the area by the county government, terming the move as a planned grabbing of their land.

The pastoralists claim ownership of land designed for resettlement by the river to the farmers displaced by the floods after River Tana burst its banks during the recent long rains.