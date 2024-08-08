Police Raid Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Home 

Armed police Thursday raided businessman Jimi Wanjigi house in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

He said he doesn’t know what he has done or they wanted.

“The cops are outside the house and want to arrest or harm me,” he said.

He said police were demanding to be let into his house. He demanded an explanation from the team.

Police claimed he had been seen along Limuru Road with a group and dishing out money.

They said he was chased and drove off before he vanished into Karura Forest.

The officers said they wanted to arrest him for questioning. Wanjigi denied the claims. He has been vocal against the government and demanded explanations on many issues including debt.

Wanjigi asked since when it became illegal for him to drive around.

“ Is it wrong to drive anywhere in this city? Are we under curfew? And even if it is true I was dishing out money as they claim, for what?” He asked.

He termed the move as harassment even as more police were being sent to his house. By 4.20 pm, more officers were arriving there ready for operations.

Wanjigi said the protests are organic and the demands of the protesters are genuine.

He said he will not be intimidated. This is the second such incident to happen at his house.

In 2017, police staged a similar attack on his house in a siege that lasted hours.

On Thursday, protesters staged a march before police dispersed them.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua was seen in city before police approached her and told her to leave. She walked near City Market raising her fist.

The police dispersed groups for the better part of the day and arrested many people.