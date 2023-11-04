Police Recover 417 Stolen Mobile Phones, Arrest Three in Nyeri Operation 

At least 417 suspected stolen mobile phones were recovered in Nyeri and a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft.

The recovery and arrest followed interrogations on two young men earlier arrested by Nyeri detectives, after they were cornered while snatching mobile phones from shoppers in Gatitu, Nyeri, police said.

The two suspects ere nabbed on November 1, 2023, before detectives proceeded to Gatitu shopping centre where their accomplice who operates a mobile phones repair shop was ambushed and the recoveries made.

Other items found stashed in his business space included two TV sets, three laptops, two cameras, 47 mobile subscriber sim cards, a HP printer among others. These were all seized and kept as exhibits.

The Nyeri security command warned against a surge in pick pocketers who are mostly interested in smart phones, but assures the public that whatever cartels are involved are on police radar and will soon face the full force of the law.

The operation which started in Nairobi has spread to other major towns where the crime is growing. Police say some of the stolen gadgets are usually tampered with and resold to unsuspecting buyers.

Others are sold to neighboring countries for use.

Police have in the past arrested and charged some suspects with serious offenses like robbery with violence and murder in such operations.

This was after it emerged the gadgets were violently robbed from the owners some which led to deaths or serious injuries.

The operation is ongoing.