Police Recover Bhang Worth Over Sh 2 Million in Busia County

Busia County police have seized a large consignment of suspected Cannabis sativa (bhang) worth over Sh 2 million in Amaase Market.

Officers from the National Police Service in Teso South intercepted a Toyota Probox vehicle at the market on Thursday. A search of the car uncovered five sacks of bhang weighing 69 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh 2,070,000. One suspect was arrested and is in police custody, awaiting court arraignment. The vehicle and the seized drugs have been secured.

“The National Police Service commends the officers for their excellent work in the fight against narcotics and illicit brews,” the police said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate operation, officers at Kabiyet Police Station targeted illegal brews in Kabiyet Location. They recovered 51 litres of Chang’aa and 60 litres of Kangara from a suspect in Kiptek Village.

The individual was taken into custody while the seized brews were secured at the station, pending further police action.

The NPS praised the officers for their efforts in combating the trade and consumption of dangerous substances in the community.