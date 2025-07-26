Police Recover Loaded Rifle In Trans Nzoia, Launch Manhunt For Suspect

Police in Trans Nzoia have launched a manhunt after recovering a firearm loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition at Maili Saba.

In a statement released Saturday, police said the operation followed a report from an employer who suspected that one of his workers was in possession of an illegal gun.

“Officers led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) swiftly responded to the scene and conducted a thorough search, which led to the recovery of a G3 rifle loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition,” read part of the police statement.

The weapon was found hidden between two unmounted flat doors in an unused chicken coop.

The suspect, believed to be an employee at the premises, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say efforts to track him down are ongoing.