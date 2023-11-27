Police Recover Pistol From Fleeing Suspect in Mombasa

Police are investigating the recovery of a pistol loaded with six bullets in a botched robbery in Mombasa town.

The weapon was recovered by traffic police from a suspect who was fleeing from an angry mob on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, traffic personnel at Marikiti area was surprised to be met with a fleeing suspect who said his life was in danger.

The suspect had apparently tried to rob a shop in the area in vain.

This alerted an angry mob that chased him to the scene where he sought refugee from the police.

The police managed to disarm him of the Glock pistol that had six bullets.

The officers at the scene sought help from their colleagues to stop the mob from beating and subsequently lynching the suspect.

He was taken to the local station ahead of grilling and arraignment.

Police say cases of mob lynching are on the rise. Cases of robbery with violence are also on the rise.

More police have been deployed to various places to address the trend.