Police Recover Stolen Livestock After Market Attack In Kainuk

Police have recovered tens of livestock following an attack on traders at a livestock market near Sarmach Junction, close to the Turkwel River Bridge in Kainuk.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 25, 2025, when a group of unidentified attackers stormed the market and violently dispersed traders using crude weapons and stones. The traders were forced to flee for their safety.

A multi-agency security team responded quickly to the scene and managed to recover 22 head of cattle and 18 goats believed to have been stolen during the chaos.

The recovered animals were taken to the GSU Lami Nyeusi camp, where the rightful owners identified and reclaimed them under the supervision of National Government Administrative Officers.