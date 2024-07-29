Police Reservist Among Three Arrested at Roadblock, Two Rifles Recovered in Meru

Three people including a member of the National Police Reserve were on Sunday morning arrested at a roadblock while in possession of two rifles and 93 bullets.

The incident happened along Murera Kina Road in Muringene, Igembe North, Meru County.

The group was headed for Malaeni Cattle Boma to transfer their livestock from Kathelwa following the cases of cattle rustling, police said.

They were in a salon car when they were flagged down at about 1 am by multi-agency team at the roadblock.

According to police, the NPR had a G3 rifle with 38 rounds 7.62mm of ammunition, and two magazines while another civilian had an AK47 rifle with 55 rounds of 7.62sp ammunition with two magazines.

They were all arrested and escorted to the station for further police action and investigation.

The area is among those facing cattle rustling menace. The government has imposed a number of measures to address the menace in the area.

They include the establishment of a special team to track and stop the menace that has seen many killed and animals stolen.

Interior acting Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been leading the operation to tame the issue.

More equipment have been acquired to help in combating the menace.

A 14-year-old boy is among two people who were shot and wounded during a cattle rustling incident in Kathelwa sub-location, Kangeta, Meru County.

The second victim is a 60-year-old man who was also in the village during the Sunday night attack.

More than 200 heads of cattle were stolen in the attack.

Police said the villagers were driving back their animals from the Nguthurune grazing area in Akongolo village when they were attacked by bandits.

The gang drove away with over 200 heads of cattle and goats belonging to about ten different people in the area.

Kindiki says cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has over the years become an organized criminal enterprise responsible for deaths, poverty and displacement.