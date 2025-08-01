Police Seize Ethanol, Fake KRA Stamps, Assorted Alcohol Brand Stickers In Kiambu Crackdown

Police in Kiambu have seized 250 litres of ethanol, counterfeit KRA stamps, assorted alcohol brand stickers, and other equipment linked to the illegal manufacture of alcoholic drinks.

One suspect was arrested during the operation.

The raid was conducted on Thursday, July 31, 2025, by officers from the National Police Service based at the Kiambu County Headquarters. The operation targeted illicit alcohol production in Kikuyu Sub-County.

“During the operation, one suspect was arrested for being in possession of unauthorised materials and equipment used to produce counterfeit alcoholic beverages,” police said in a statement.

Among the items seized were ten drums, each containing 250 litres of ethanol, fake KRA stamps, stickers branded as Fighter Vodka and King Horse, empty Keroche cartons, and an alcometer.

The suspect is being held at Kiambu Police Station and will be arraigned in court.

Police have reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on illicit brews, narcotics, and related criminal activities across the country.