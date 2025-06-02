Police Seize Three Sacks Of Bhang In Kisumu Homestead

Police in Kisumu have recovered three sacks of bhang during a raid at a homestead in Alendu Village, Kochieng West Location.

Acting on a tip-off from the public, officers from Rabuor Police Station carried out the operation on June 1, 2025.

The officers raided the home of a suspect, identified as John Ahanyo Nyadianga, where they found the sacks of cannabis sativa already packed in rolls.

The seized bhang is currently being held as evidence as police continue with investigations.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) thanked the public for providing crucial information that led to the successful raid.

“The National Police Service commends the public for their vigilance and cooperation,” read the statement.

The NPS further said it is committed to the fight against drug trafficking and related crimes. It pledged to continue working closely with members of the public and other agencies to dismantle drug networks across the country.