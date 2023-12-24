Police Shoot in The Air To Rescue Ugenya MP From Rowdy Mob At Funeral In Siaya

Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng escaped unhurt when a rowdy mob confronted him at a funeral event in his constituency, Siaya County.

Ochieng was among those attending a funeral event for former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary William Ohonde when the incident happened.

Also present was ODM leader Raila Odinga, Siaya governor James Orengo and House Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Also present was KNUT secretary general Collins Oyuu.

Police said Ochieng had stood to give his speech when a mob attacked him with stones and clubs.

His bodyguards intervened and shot to the air before rescuing him unhurt.

Ochieng and his team left the event. Police said the event went on smoothly.

Ochieng is seen as a rebel in the area hence the hostility he gets on the ground.

Police said they are investigating the matter.