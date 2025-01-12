Police to Acquire 3,000 Vehicles to Enhance Operations, Murkomen Says 

The Kenyan government has unveiled a Sh28 billion modernisation program to enhance the operational efficiency and welfare of the National Police Service (NPS).

Much of the plans to modernize the service are contained in a report by a task force that analyzed what is needed.

This initiative will see the acquisition of 3,000 vehicles, state-of-the-art protective gear, and armoured vehicles over the next two years.

Speaking at an interdenominational prayer service at the National Police College, Embakasi A Campus, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that 1,000 vehicles will be delivered early this year, with the remaining units arriving later.

“Our reforms on welfare, logistics, mobility, and equipment, which are geared towards enhancing police’s work and streamlining service delivery to the public, are on course,” he said.

He said the men and women responsible for keeping the country safe and secure need their unwavering support in order to effectively discharge their mandate.

“That is why we are committed to fully implementing police reforms, including a salary increase, enhanced medical coverage, and better housing.”

“We are also modernising equipment, digitising operations and enhancing mobility with more police vehicles,” he said.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming the NPS into a professional and well-equipped force capable of ensuring national security.

The modernization effort complements other key reforms underpinned by the David Maraga Taskforce recommendations.

These include a salary increment of up to 20 percent for lower-cadre officers, which took effect in July 2024, with an additional 10 percent increase planned this year.

Officers now also benefit from a comprehensive medical scheme and housing improvements, including the delivery of 582 units and the ongoing construction of 1,000 more under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Citing Kenya’s increasing role in regional and global security, Murkomen lauded the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, where 400 officers are combating gang violence.

The government has also prioritized the digitization of police operations, with CS Murkomen reaffirming the state’s zero tolerance for crime, including cyber-related offenses.

“The Penal Code is clear on what to do to those who threaten others. If criminals have moved online, it doesn’t mean they are immune from the law,” he said.

Acknowledging the mental health challenges faced by officers, Murkomen pledged to support initiatives that destigmatize issues like attempted suicide and foster a culture of care within the service.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security, Dr. Raymond Omollo, urged the public to appreciate the critical role played by police officers, who ensure safety and stability.

“Many people take their security and safety for granted. There is need to appreciate the police officers who make it possible for us to go about our daily lives without being disturbed,” said Dr Omollo.

He said the police reforms aimed at improving police welfare through the

implementations of the Maraga taskforce recommendations are well on course.

Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by officers and highlighted their dedication to public service.