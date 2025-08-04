Police uncover clandestine drug lab, arrest two in Diani

Two suspects, including an Italian national, were arrested for operating a clandestine narcotics laboratory in Diani area, Kwale County.

It is not clear how long the suspects have been running the facility there. What seemed like a peaceful corner of Kenya’s beautiful coastline turned out to be the unexpected site of a major drug bust. Detectives uncovered a secret narcotics lab tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Mwabungo village, Ukunda — a place more often associated with serene beaches than crime.

After days of discreet surveillance and intelligence gathering, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and Kenya Police carried out a well-coordinated raid on a secluded one-acre compound.

Hidden behind tall walls and a heavily guarded gate, the location turned out to be more than it appeared. Inside, officers arrested two individuals: Gianardi Giulio, a 37-year-old Italian national, and Moses Nanoka Egadwa.

The team recovered lab equipment and chemicals suspected to be used in the manufacture of drugs, as well as packaging materials clearly marked with names of known narcotics.

Further searches revealed sections of the compound being used to cultivate what is believed to be cannabis, adding to the growing list of evidence pointing to long-term illegal activity.

The suspects were taken to custody awaiting formal charges in court.

The National Police Service has reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug networks and keeping Kenyan communities safe from the harmful effects of narcotics and the illegal drug trade.

Last week, the Anti-narcotics unit (ANU) detectives apprehended two traffickers and confiscated 450 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at approximately Sh13.5 million.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives intercepted a Toyota Noah with two occupants near the Delamere shop along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

The suspects, along with the motor vehicle, were escorted to Naivasha police station, where the vehicle was found to contain eight gunny bags and eleven bales of Bhang weighing 450 kgs, all concealed and ready for distribution.

The suspects and the motor vehicle were later escorted to DCI headquarters for further processing ahead of their court appearance.

Police have intensified operations on drug trafficking in the country. This has led to the arrest of dozens of suspects so far.

The cases are pending in courts amid ongoing operations.