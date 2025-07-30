Police Uproot 200kg Of Bhang Hidden In Maize Plantation In Elgeyo Marakwet

Police have raided and destroyed a bhang farm hidden inside a maize plantation in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The operation, conducted on Monday, July 29, 2025, was led by a multi-agency security team in Kimnai Village, Chugor Sub-Location, along the Kerio River.

In a statement, police confirmed that the team uprooted plants suspected to be bhang (Cannabis sativa), weighing about 200 kilograms.

The illegal crop had been discreetly grown among maize to avoid detection.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to arrest those behind the cultivation.

“The National Police Service remains committed to intensifying operations against drug-related crimes and urges the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, post, or security camp,” police stated.