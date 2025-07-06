Police Warn Against Unlawful Acts Ahead of Saba Saba Protests as Tensions Rise Nationwide

The National Police Service (NPS) Sunday warned against any illegal activity during the Saba Saba protests on Monday, July 7.

The NPS reaffirmed its constitutional mandate to maintain peace, law, and order, emphasizing that any violation of lawful protest will result in firm and appropriate action.

The police acknowledged widespread reports on mainstream and social media about upcoming demonstrations in various parts of the country.

While reaffirming that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and demonstration, the NPS reminded the public that this right must be exercised in accordance with the law.

The statement signed by spokesman Michael Muchiri warned that any gatherings must be peaceful and unarmed, and that anyone found in possession of weapons would be prosecuted under the penal code.

It also warned that attempting to access or interfere with protected government installations would result in immediate legal action under the Protected Areas Act.

Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence were all highlighted as criminal offenses that would be dealt with swiftly and lawfully.

The public was advised not to provoke police officers on duty, with the NPS emphasizing that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement would not be tolerated and would be dealt with harshly.

While assuring the public of its professionalism and restraint in its operations, the NPS stated unequivocally that any riotous or violent behavior would be met with lawful force aimed at protecting people and property.

A number of civil rights organizations have mobilized for the day.

The Saba Saba movement, named after the date July 7, holds a symbolic place in Kenya’s democratic history.

Kenyans took to the streets for the approval of multiparty democracy, leading to the repealing of Section 2A of the constitution.

Before then, Kenya was a one-party state under Moi’s Kenya African National Union (KANU) regime.

The 1990 protests were violently suppressed, but they eventually helped pave the way for political reforms and multiparty elections.

This year, the anniversary comes amid growing public discontent against Ruto’s regime over the rising cost of living and a spate of police crackdowns on government critics and street protests, many of which have resulted in deaths and injuries.

Many learning institutions in towns and cities have since advised students to stay at home and resume classes on Tuesday for fear of disruptions, as witnessed during recent protests over police brutality and extrajudicial killings.