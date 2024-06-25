Popular Social Media Users Allegedly Abducted Ahead of Anti Finance Bill Demos

A number of social media users and content creators were allegedly abducted by state agents in overnight operations in the country hours to anti Finance Bill demonstrations.

This was among strategies being used to defuse the planned protests against the proposed taxes.

Among those taken was vocal social media and political activist Gabriel Oguda.

He was among ten people who were rounded up on Tuesday, June 25, officials said.

Osama Otero who has been holding popular X Spaces opposing the Finance Bill 2024, was also reportedly abducted by unknown people.

Other X users who are suspected to have been abducted include Drey Mwangi, TemperCR7, Harriet, Shad, Franje, Worldsmith and Hilla254.

Many others are missing after being abducted by state agents amid uproar from families and friends.

This has also angered others.

In his last message before going offline, Oguda said police were at his gate.

Despite him going offline, Oguda’s X user account continued posting rallying calls for Kenyans to turn up for demonstrations on Tuesday.

His brother Zachary Oguda confirmed the abduction or arrest. He said his brother’s account will continue to tweet.

“Any tweets coming from Gabriel Oguda were already scheduled. He is not safe.”

In what appeared to have been a coordinated roundup, Osama Otero, tweeted about strangers at his home almost the same time as Oguda.

“Guys are outside where I am,” his last post which has since gone viral read.

Police have not officially commented on the issue.

Other Kenyans planning to join the protests said the actions were provocative.

Many social media users joined the call to free those detained.

#FreeOguda and #FreeOsama quickly became the second and third most trending topics in Kenya shortly after their abduction.

#RejectFinanceBill2024 hashtag which has since gone global had already hit 3.59 million posts on Tuesday morning making it the most trending topic in East Africa.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) led by President Faith Odhiambo had earlier accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Police Service (NPS) of being behind a series of abductions of Kenyans opposing the Finance Bill.

“We call on all members of the public to be extra vigilant at this time. Let us continue to share and communicate any information you may have to establish the whereabouts of our comrades,” she stated.

Protesters plan marches on various streets in the country to denounce the proposed taxes.

This will come as Members of Parliament will vote on the proposals amid tight security.