Preacher Peter K arraigned in Nakuru over alleged 2022 sexual offense

Prophet Peter Kimondo of the Christ Impact Church was arraigned in Nakuru Law Courts on Monday before a Nakuru court for charges of rape and indecent act, allegedly committed in May 2022.

He appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Ruth Kefa and denied the charges.

He was remanded pending bail application ruling.

Kimondo, who was arrested in Nairobi on Sunday after a warrant was issued for him, was transferred to Nakuru, where the alleged offense occurred.

During the court proceedings, Kimondo’s defense team requested cash bail, but the prosecution objected.

Magistrate Kefa set the bond application hearing date for March 18, 2025.

Prophet Kimondo has been at the center of controversy following recent allegations of sodomy.

In late February, members of the public raided his church in Ruiru amid mounting allegations against him.

Police in Nakuru are investigating his alleged involvement in a 2022 case in which a young man named Dylan reported being sexually assaulted by Kimondo.

Dylan described how he had been working as a tuk-tuk driver, frequently transporting Kimondo to various destinations, including entertainment venues.

The prophet allegedly offered Dylan a job as a driver, prompting him to travel to Nakuru.

Dylan claims that the meeting took an unexpected and terrifying turn.

He claimed that after consuming alcohol, he lost consciousness and awoke in excruciating pain, realizing he had been assaulted.

Dylan reported the incident to the Central Police Station in Nakuru in May 2022, and a medical report confirmed signs of physical trauma.