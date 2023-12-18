fbpx
    President Ruto Announces New Appointments To State Corporations

    Damaris Gatwiri
    President William Ruto. [PCS]

    President William Ruto has made significant appointments to various state parastatals.

    Ruto appointed Shallow Abdullahi Yahya as the Chairperson of the National Drought Management Authority in a gazzete notice dated December 15, 2023.

    Aggrey Lucas Kidiavai has been appointed as the Chairperson of the State Corporations Appeal Tribunal, and he will serve in this capacity for a period of five years, effective from December 15, 2023.

    Michael Kamau Kamiru has been selected to lead as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority. His term is set for three years, commencing on December 15, 2023.

    In a move affecting the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Hadi Sheikh Abdullahi, Richard Boro Ndun’gu, Lydia Cherono Rono, and Amolo Ngweno have been appointed as members of the Board of Directors.

    President Ruto Announces Key Appointments Across Various State Corporations

    Their tenure will run from December 15, 2023, to January 12, 2026. This announcement accompanies the revocation of previous appointments, including those of Wilkister M. Simiyu, Fancy C. Too, Michael Kamau Kamiru, Darshan Shah, and Samir Ibrahim.

    Cabinet secretaries also exercised their authority in making strategic appointments within their respective ministries.

    Njuguna Ndun’gu, Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, appointed Darshan Shah as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority for a three-year term starting December 15, 2023.

    Further, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir appointed Magerer Lang’at, Joseph Ngugi Njenga, and Amina Bille as members of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya Board for a three-year term.

    In the ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya appointed Patrick Lumumba Ligami to the Artisanal Mining Committee of Kakamega County.

