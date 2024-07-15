President Ruto Announces Return of Kazi Mtaani

President William Ruto on Monday announced the reinstatement of the Kazi Mtaani program.

Originally launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the program was discontinued in September 2022.

Dr Ruto cited its discontinuation due to concerns that it was being misused to siphon public funds.

While in Nakuru, President Ruto stated that he had listened to Kenyans who desired the return of the program, and it would be relaunched starting next week.

“There are women here who have told me they want Kazi Mtaani. In that Kazi Mtaani, I have said starting next week, 500 people will be working here under that plan,” he said.

“This is so that we can make sure more young people can get employment opportunities.”

The program allows eligible Kenyan youth to participate in cleaning up government and public infrastructure in exchange for a daily stipend.

In addition to accusing the former administration of using the project to loot public resources, Ruto further asserted that there were more dignified jobs the youth could undertake to earn a living.

According to the new directive by the President, the return of the Kazi Mtaani program will contract 500 youth from every region.